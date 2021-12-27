5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: North Marion’s Daran Hays

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s Sunday Sit Down, Casey Kay sits down with North Marion Athletic Director and head football coach, Daran Hays.

Casey Kay takes us through how gate revenue from football and other revenue generating sports (in North Marion’s case - basketball), aid in support to other sports that may not even charge for tickets.

Hays touches on how the affects of Covid have affected gate revenue and high school athletics in not just negative, but also positive ways, like how live streaming has enabled alumni from across the country and cross the pond to tune into games.

The biggest takeaway to note from Hays was just how much the community in this area values and appreciates their high school sports, which allows them to keep going. This is something special about North Central West Virginia, that truly cannot be found everywhere.

