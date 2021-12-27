Advertisement

Arden B. McCourt

Arden B. McCourt
Arden B. McCourt(Arden B. McCourt)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arden B. McCourt, 62, of Webster Springs passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Born December 12, 1959 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Elijah Shelton and Emi Lee (Hosey) McCourt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Robert Lee Hosey, Carolyn McCourt, Barbara Knock, Arnold “Snail” McCourt, Mary Simmons, and three other sisters. Arden made a living working as a sawyer at Jim C. Hamer Co in Curtin.  When he was able, he enjoyed the great outdoors, specifically hunting and fishing.   Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer L. McCourt; children: Shawana (Jamie) Sartin of Gassaway, David McCourt of Buckhannon, Tony (Jordan) Green of Cowen, and Justin McCourt of Webster Springs; grandchildren: Tyler, Ellie, and Sean; brothers: Thurman (Shirley) McCourt, Clifford (Betty) McCourt, Paul (Janie) McCourt; sisters: Donna (Bill) Stephenson and Georgie (Richard) Stout;  close friend, Danny Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Arden will be held 1pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating, burial will follow at Harrison-Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs.  Friends may join the family for visitation 6pm-9pm Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCourt family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season.
Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season
Fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal
Fire breaks out at tire disposal in Summersville
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
Residents question gas prices in Buckhannon.
Buckhannon residents question high gas prices in the city
Rollover by Texas Roadhouse on Emily Drive
Crews respond to rollover crash on Emily Drive

Latest News

Stephanie Anne Pletcher
Stephanie Anne Pletcher
Rev. Edward Eugene Ray
Rev. Edward Eugene Ray
Dorothy Ann Eby
Dorothy Ann Eby
Rev. Charles D. Ford
Rev. Charles D. Ford