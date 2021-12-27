Arden B. McCourt, 62, of Webster Springs passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Born December 12, 1959 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Elijah Shelton and Emi Lee (Hosey) McCourt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Robert Lee Hosey, Carolyn McCourt, Barbara Knock, Arnold “Snail” McCourt, Mary Simmons, and three other sisters. Arden made a living working as a sawyer at Jim C. Hamer Co in Curtin. When he was able, he enjoyed the great outdoors, specifically hunting and fishing. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer L. McCourt; children: Shawana (Jamie) Sartin of Gassaway, David McCourt of Buckhannon, Tony (Jordan) Green of Cowen, and Justin McCourt of Webster Springs; grandchildren: Tyler, Ellie, and Sean; brothers: Thurman (Shirley) McCourt, Clifford (Betty) McCourt, Paul (Janie) McCourt; sisters: Donna (Bill) Stephenson and Georgie (Richard) Stout; close friend, Danny Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Arden will be held 1pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating, burial will follow at Harrison-Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation 6pm-9pm Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McCourt family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.