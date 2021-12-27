Advertisement

Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County

Randolph County crash(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A car struck a rock embankment and rolled over several times Sunday morning in Randolph County, officials said.

The accident took place at approximately 9:22 Sunday morning in front of Blizzard Gate Road, according to a release from the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County on Facebook.

Officers on the scene said the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane at a high rate of speed before colliding with a rock embankment and violently rolling over several times before coming to a stop.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to the release.

Officers said the driver suffered incapacitating injuries and was later transported by Randolph County EMS to Davis Medical Center, and the passenger was visibly shaken but unharmed.

Officers used witness accounts and a statement from the passenger to determine that the driver was attempting to navigate maps on a hands-free cellular device when the accident took place.

The vehicle and debris were removed from the roadway with assistance by the Harman Volunteer Fire Department and Dave’s Towing, according to the release.

The release can be viewed here on the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

