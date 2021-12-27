Charles “Charlie” Curtis Hathaway, 86, of Weston slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Christmas Day at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. He departed this Earth following a brief illness and surrounded by the love of his entire family.

He was born on September 12, 1935, in Grantsville, WV, a son of the late Curtis and Dorfetta Hathaway.

On June 12, 1955, he was wed to Barbara Kimble Hathaway, who survives.

In addition to his beloved bride and companion of 66 years, Charlie leaves behind two children: Gregory Hathaway and wife, Teresa, of Weston and Suzanne Simmons and husband, Dan, of Coxs Mills; seven grandchildren: Miranda Hawkins and husband, Jason, of Weston, Tara Smith and husband, Josh, of Weston, Chelsey McCarthy and husband, Jay, of Weston, Andrew Simmons of Chicago, IL, Abigail Hathaway of Weston, Hannah Simmons and fiancé, Nick, of Point Pleasant, Emily Jeffries and husband, Adam, of Ashland, KY; his two favorite little “doll babies” great-granddaughters: Sloane Smith and Josephine McCarthy; his adoring dog, Scooter; two siblings: Darrell Hathaway and wife, Sandra, of Mineral Wells and Dixie Gregg and husband, James, of Norwich, OH; and several nieces and nephews. It was a joyous reunion in Heaven as Charlie was reunited with his son Michael Scott, who preceded him in death on October 8, 2020, and whom he missed tremendously. Charlie led a very fulfilled life. He graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1953. Charlie held a long and successful career with Hope Natural Gas as a Leaseman, retiring in 1995 with 38 years of service. He also served as Lewis County Fiduciary Commissioner up until the time of his passing. Charlie was a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of West Virginia A.F & A.M, Eureka Lodge #40 A.F. & A.M Grantsville, the Nemesis Shrine, Bigelow #4 R.A.M., St. John’s Commandery #8, Ohio Valley Shrine Club, Lewis County Shrine Club, and Weston Chapter #40 O.E.S. Additionally, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. Charlie was also very active in the community, serving as a Lewis County Councilman for several years. Generous, friendly, and kind, Charlie never knew a stranger. He could most often be found walking Scooter along the streets of Weston, outbidding everyone at local auctions, or enjoying a dinner out with his wife. Charlie was most proud of his legacy – his family. He never missed his grandchildren’s special events, no matter how far or how small and he would talk endlessly about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen.

In lieu of flowers or donations the Hathaway family asks that, in memory of Charlie, you take time to enjoy the small things. Cherish those that you love, pet a dog, smile at a stranger, and pay it forward.

Following Charlie’s written wishes, no formal service will be held. “My family will be my eulogy. The love I have for them can never die. There will be no sermon nor final goodbyes. No service will be arranged, no gathering of family or friends- for the love shared in the good times is my life. Shed only tears of joy for me. Forever and always.”

Charlie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston.

