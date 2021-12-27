Advertisement

City of Morgantown set to offer curbside Christmas tree recycling program

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown will soon be offering a free curbside Christmas tree recycling program for city residents.

Officials said residents will be able to contact the City of Morgantown Engineering and Public Works Department from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18 to pick up their Christmas tree between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents may also drop off Christmas trees during the designated times at the Morgantown Municipal Garage, located at 200 M-Tech Drive.

All decorations must be removed from trees, including hooks, garland, tinsel, and lighting and left loose for pickup, according to officials.

City officials recommend that residents schedule their Christmas tree pick-up on a day different from their regular trash pick-up so the tree will not be picked up by Republic Services.

Up to 200 of the recycled trees collected by the Engineering and Public Works Department will be donated to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to enhance the fish habitat in Cheat Lake, and any additional trees collected will be chipped and used as mulch, officials said.

To schedule a tree pick-up call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 304-291-7465 or send an email to bmorgan@morgantownwv.gov with your name, phone number, address, and desired day of pick-up.

