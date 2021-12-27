Advertisement

Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gale Malcolm Ross, 68 of Webster Springs passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown just hours before his 69th birthday. He was born December 25, 1952 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Kenneth Elmer and Clare Christine (Nichols) Ross and was a part of the Muskogee Creek Nation. Malcolm was a Drama and Mathematics teacher for the Nicholas County Board of Education, he taught at Richwood High School.  He enjoyed acting in community theatre productions, woodcarving, and excelled at knitting.  Malcolm had accomplished many things intellectually; but also physically, having been an Olympic Contender in Judo.     Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Mary (Bell) Ross; son, Jason Bookheimer; siblings: Merrie (David) Schwartz of Pensacola, FL, Kathy (Brian) Armstead of Milton, and Mike (Judy) Ross of OH; special niece, Paula Ross of Fairmont; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ross family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

