Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after failing several sobriety tests, officers said.

Officers said they found a vehicle previously notified to be on the lookout for Saturday afternoon pulled off on the side of Buckhannon Pike and made contact with the driver.

The driver, Adam Rhodes, 28, of Gary, had dilated pupils and droopy eyelids as officers immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Rhodes allegedly stumbled getting out of the vehicle when officers asked him to get out to take a field sobriety test.

The report says Rhodes told officers he had to use the bathroom, and officers placed Rhodes into custody for a DUI and transported him for staging.

Officers said Rhodes showed impairment on all three field sobriety tests and was shown to have a BAC of .219.

Deputies arrived at staging and began transporting Rhodes when he escaped custody at the corner of 5th and Washington in Clarksburg, according to the complaint.

Officers said they were able to immediately respond and take Rhodes back into custody and transported him to North Central Regional Jail.

Rhodes has been charged with aggravated DUI and misdemeanor escape and is being held on $5,000 bond.

