Kayla Smith’s Monday Morning Forecast | December 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! Today starts a long stretch of rain showers due to multiple low-pressure systems pushing through our area. Today’s showers will be pretty isolated, so expect light on-and-off rain showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, so still well above average for the end of December. Overnight and into Tuesday morning, we get a short break from the rain, and low temperatures will only fall to the mid to upper 40s. Rain continues Tuesday afternoon, and showers will mostly be light until a front moves through later in the night, bringing heavy rain across the area. Wednesday afternoon is looking to see a break from the rain, but it is short-lived, as a system from the southwest pushes more rain up into West Virginia. The National Weather Service has issued a slight chance of flooding for most of our viewing area for Wednesday night into Thursday due to the increased rain showers expected through Thursday. By late afternoon on Thursday, showers subside, and should hold off until Saturday morning, when another cold front is looking to move through the area. Models are in disagreement about Friday’s precipitation chances, but I believe it will be a dry day. As for temperatures this week, Tuesday will be in the low 50s and upper 40s, which is seeming to be the coldest day of the week, despite still being above average. Wednesday through Saturday all have the possibility of reaching 60 degrees, but if not, temperatures will still be warm, in the upper 50s.

Today: Light isolated rain showers & windy. High: 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; light showers possible. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Rain in the afternoon and evening. High: 50

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, then breaking in the afternoon before heavy rain returns at night. High: 60

