Liberty Wrestling focused on growing the program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Liberty wrestling team may be small, but they are mighty.

Even with a small team, it holds two of the better in the state: Ryan Morgan, only the sixth two-time all-state wrestler in Liberty program history and currently ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds and Raiden Childers, who clinched his 100th win in the first match of the season.

Head Coach Shawn Taylor is extremely passionate about growing the Liberty wrestling program, and being my his athletes side through every step of their wrestling journey.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.