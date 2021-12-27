Advertisement

Lincoln boy’s basketball is focusing on the positives in a slow start to the season

Cougars aren’t letting a winless beginning determine the end
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln boy’s basketball has been handed some adversity to begin their season this year.

The boys have only played two games, and have yet to play at home, which they are looking at as a positive.

Right now their biggest goal is grabbing a victory on their court, and preparing to play their best basketball in February when it matters most.

