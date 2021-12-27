Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman was arrested on Sunday after she threw a lamp at an officer responding to a domestic dispute, officers said.

Officers said they responded to a house in Fairmont in reference to a domestic dispute on Sunday between two people.

Angelina Tenon, 33, of Fairmont, was on the scene and said a man she was in the dispute with left the residence to avoid further conflict, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle, registered to Tenon, was allegedly primarily operated by the man.

The report says this made Tenon angry as she began cursing at the officer and walked in an aggressive manner toward the officer.

As Tenon was walking towards the officer, she allegedly grabbed a ring lamp light and threw the lamp at the officer.

The officer said the lamp hit his hand, resulting in a laceration that brought blood.

According to the criminal complaint, Tenon was highly under the influence of alcohol during the incident, indicated by her slurred words, being unbalanced, and an odor of alcohol.

Tenon has been charged with battery on a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.