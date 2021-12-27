Advertisement

Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer

A Marion County woman was arrested on Sunday after she threw a lamp at an officer responding to a domestic dispute, officers said.
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after...
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after failing several sobriety tests, officers said.(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman was arrested on Sunday after she threw a lamp at an officer responding to a domestic dispute, officers said.

Officers said they responded to a house in Fairmont in reference to a domestic dispute on Sunday between two people.

Angelina Tenon, 33, of Fairmont, was on the scene and said a man she was in the dispute with left the residence to avoid further conflict, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle, registered to Tenon, was allegedly primarily operated by the man.

The report says this made Tenon angry as she began cursing at the officer and walked in an aggressive manner toward the officer.

As Tenon was walking towards the officer, she allegedly grabbed a ring lamp light and threw the lamp at the officer.

The officer said the lamp hit his hand, resulting in a laceration that brought blood.

According to the criminal complaint, Tenon was highly under the influence of alcohol during the incident, indicated by her slurred words, being unbalanced, and an odor of alcohol.

Tenon has been charged with battery on a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season.
Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season
According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on...
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor
Fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal
Fire breaks out at tire disposal in Summersville
Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County
Take me home country roads
The meaning behind the lyrics of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

Latest News

The City of Morgantown will soon be offering a free curbside Christmas tree recycling program...
City of Morgantown set to offer curbside Christmas tree recycling program
Adam Rhodes
Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
It’s no secret the National Park designation has brought new visitors to the New River Gorge...
New River Gorge reports 30 percent bump in visitors following National Park designation