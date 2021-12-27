The meaning behind the lyrics of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’
CBS’s Connor Knighton takes a deeper dive into the meaning of the lyrics behind the song that has come to define The Mountain State.
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a song that has become something of an anthem for The Mountain State. Of course, that is John Denver’s 1971 hit “Take Me Home, West Virginia.” Watch the video above as CBS’s Connor Knighton takes a deeper dive into the meaning of the lyrics behind the song.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.