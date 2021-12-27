Advertisement

Mountaineer football hoping to show which conference means business in Big 12-Big Ten matchup

Neal Brown would move to 5-0 in bowls with win over Minnesota
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl(Fiesta Bowl Committee)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers are in the desert and they’re hoping to be the winners of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl come Tuesday night.

The last time WVU played in Phoenix was in 2016, a Cactus Bowl matchup against Arizona State that resulted in a close 43-42 win for the Mountaineers.

This time around, WVU hopes to dominate and prove the Big 12 is tough, being that the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is the only matchup between Big 12 and Big Ten teams this bowl season.

WVU faces Minnesota Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. ET at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mountaineers arrived on Christmas Day.

