Multiple active COVID-19 outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are multiple active COVID-19 outbreaks in our area located in long-term care facilities, according to the DHHR’s website.

There are currently 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, and one of the severe outbreaks is at Mansfield Place in Barbour County, according to DHHR officials.

As of Dec. 24, the DHHR reports there are 13 active positive residents and 10 active positive staff at Mansfield Place with 3 COVID-19 associated deaths as a result of this recent outbreak.

There have been no recoveries as of Dec. 24 from the current outbreak, according to officials.

The current outbreak at Mansfield Place makes up the many of its cumulative COVID-19 cases. The DHHR reports that, in total, the facility has had 19 total residents and 22 total staff test positive for COVID-19.

All 3 of Mansfield Place’s COVID-19 associated deaths are a result of the active outbreak.

Information indicating dozens of active cases and deaths at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Harrison County was reported inaccurately on the DHHR’s website, but state officials told 5 News this information has since been corrected to show an accurate number of active and recovered cases.

The following are some of the other active COVID-19 outbreaks on the DHHR website as of Dec. 24:

John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, Marion County

Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, Monongalia County

Stonerise Kingwood (Pine Ridge), Preston County

Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Cabell County

Guardian Elder Care at Wheeling, Ohio County

The DHHR county map below highlights counties with at least one active COVID-19 outbreak.

DHHR website: Counties highlighted have at least one active COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility as of Dec. 24. (WV DHHR)

Other active COVID-19 outbreaks can be found here.

