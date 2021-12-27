Advertisement

West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024.

The filing this week means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race, The Gazette-Mail reported.

Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials. He is part of the management team of Dutch Miller Auto Group, along with his father and brother. The company operates seven car dealerships in West Virginia and North Carolina.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Chris Miller to Marshall University’s Board of Governors in 2019.

One other potential candidate, Terri Bradshaw, of Gandeeville, also filed papers to raise money for a campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season.
Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season
Fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal
Fire breaks out at tire disposal in Summersville
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
Residents question gas prices in Buckhannon.
Buckhannon residents question high gas prices in the city
Rollover by Texas Roadhouse on Emily Drive
Crews respond to rollover crash on Emily Drive

Latest News

West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor
Tire disposal fire
Tire disposal fire
Take me home country roads
The meaning behind the lyrics of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’
Take me home country roads
Behind the Scenes of 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'