Advertisement

W.Va. to meet payroll Friday, despite ransomware attack to contractor

File image of the West Virginia capitol building
File image of the West Virginia capitol building(WHSV)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia state workers will be paid on schedule this week, despite a ransomware attack that recently crippled a software provider that helps manage time and leave for more than 35,000 state employees.

The State Auditor’s Office reassured employees Monday that checks will be deposited on schedule Friday.

For additional assurance, officials urged state workers to check their pay stub now. Those have been uploaded to the state’s systems. It now provides the Auditor’s Office an extra set of eyes to make sure no mistakes have occurred.

The ransomware attack involves software provider UKG Inc., a company known to many state employees by its former name, Kronos.

State officials first learned of the attack two weeks ago. Friday’s upcoming paychecks are the first to be impacted.

The attack, which affects many entities across the nation, took West Virginia’s payroll time and leave accounting system off line.

That forced the Auditor’s staff to work with payroll administrators for each state agency to manually record the necessary information. Their work, amid the holiday vacation season, is credited with making sure the state meets payroll.

State officials note that UKG/Kronos has no personal information for any state employee. The company is limited to having an employee number and the hours each employee worked.

The situation does not affect employees of the state Supreme Court of Appeals, the Division of Highways and the State Police. Each use a different time-entry system.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season.
Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season
Fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal
Fire breaks out at tire disposal in Summersville
Sabraton store owner helps decorate White House.
Sabraton store owner helps decorate White House
Residents question gas prices in Buckhannon.
Buckhannon residents question high gas prices in the city
Rollover by Texas Roadhouse on Emily Drive
Crews respond to rollover crash on Emily Drive

Latest News

Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor