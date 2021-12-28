Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after...
Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer
Adam Rhodes
Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers
Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County
According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on...
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
Information still being sought in investigation of National Guard firefighter’s death
Information still being sought in investigation of National Guard firefighter’s death