Buckhannon-Upshur holds strong over Riverside, moves to 5-1

Harrison Walker posts 17 points in the first half
Buckhannon-Upshur boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur was looking for a way to cap off the holidays and the Buccaneers found it in a 64-47 win over Riverside.

B-U’s Harrison Walker dominated the court in the first half, posting 17 points and leading the team in scoring into the half.

The Buccaneers move to 5-1 on the season with the win.

