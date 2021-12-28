Buckhannon-Upshur holds strong over Riverside, moves to 5-1
Harrison Walker posts 17 points in the first half
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur was looking for a way to cap off the holidays and the Buccaneers found it in a 64-47 win over Riverside.
B-U’s Harrison Walker dominated the court in the first half, posting 17 points and leading the team in scoring into the half.
The Buccaneers move to 5-1 on the season with the win.
