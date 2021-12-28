Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after...
Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer
Adam Rhodes
Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers
Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County
According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on...
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

Latest News

Officials said the fire appears to have been started intentionally.
One dead in Elkins house fire
Workers in the healthcare and airline industries are criticizing the CDC's decision to change...
CDC's new isolation guidance gains criticism
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident
Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he thought his gifts...
Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road