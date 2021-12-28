Gov. Justice announces first judges to WV Intermediate Court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals on Tuesday during a virtual press conference at the State Capitol.

Gov. Justice appointed the following judges that will assume duties by July 1, 2022:

Thomas E. Scarr’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2024.

Daniel W. Greear’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2026.

Donald A. Nickerson Jr.’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2028.

The appointments were made with the assistance of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, which, statutorily, must receive applications, perform interviews, and provide a list of potential appointees to the Governor, from which he picks.

After several prior attempts over many years failed to establish such a court in West Virginia, the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals was successfully created during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session by the passage of Senate Bill 275, which was signed into law by Gov. Justice in April 2021.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw was pleased by Gov. Justice’s decision.

“I’m pleased by the announcement of three outstanding men to help open West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals,” said Speaker Hanshaw. “Seeing this effort come to fruition after years and years of discussion and debate has been extremely gratifying. I believe this truly is one of the policy initiatives that will further our state as a place where people and businesses want to locate.”

A total of 25 individuals applied to fill the three seats on the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals, according to Gov. Justice.

The three newly appointed judges must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear the following cases:

Appeals from circuit courts in civil cases and those concerning guardianship or conservatorship.

Appeals from family courts, except for domestic violence proceedings.

Appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges.

Appeals from decisions or orders issued by the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges after June 30, 2022, until its termination, and from orders or decisions of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review after June 30, 2022.

The bill also states that “The Supreme Court may, on its own accord, obtain jurisdiction over any civil case appealed to the Intermediate Court of Appeals.”

Also, a party may file for a direct review by the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court may grant the motion if the appeal involves “a question of fundamental public importance” and “involves exigencies.”

