Gov. Justice renews call to get vaccinated or boosted as Omicron spreads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, Gov. Justice announced that the number of Omicron variant cases in West Virginia has jumped from three to 18 since Thursday.

”These numbers aren’t big yet, but it’s a big increase in just a few days,” Gov. Justice said. “We really haven’t seen Omicron in West Virginia yet, but we know it’s sweeping across the nation right now.”

Gov. Justice went on to note that more than 500,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the United States yesterday alone.

”If we had 500,000 new cases in one day, who knows where we’re going with this,” Gov. Justice said. “Hear me when I say you need to be vaccinated so badly, and if you’ve already been vaccinated, you need to have your booster shot. This thing will surely skyrocket in West Virginia. You have to protect yourself.”

A booster dose is recommended if at least six months have passed since you received your initial two-dose series of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines or if at least two months have passed since you received your initial one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 8,604 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, leaving the cumulative percent positivity rate at 6.43%.

A total of 1,100,071 West Virginians, 64.7% of the eligible population ages 5 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses have now been administered to 312,649 people – or 34.1% of West Virginians who have received both doses of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or their dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Governor.

Gov. Justice also reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 22 school outbreaks in 15 counties with 272 confirmed cases.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.