Advertisement

Guaranteed Rate Bowl on the horizon for the Mountaineers

Kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Phoenix
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl(Fiesta Bowl Committee)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (WDTV) - The Mountaineers take to the gridiron at Chase Field tonight for the final time in the 2021 season, facing the Golden Gophers of Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Mountaineers enter the contest at 6-6, having won four of their last six games to become bowl eligible.

Tuesday’s contest will see WVU vying to top the 8-4 Golden Gophers, a team which recently gained a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarroccca, who spent time as WVU’s offensive analyst this past season.

The Mountaineers also hope to see Tony Mathis Jr. step up to the plate after Leddie Brown opted out of the bowl game.

The teams kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after...
Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer
Adam Rhodes
Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers
Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County
According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on...
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

Latest News

Sean McNeil named co-Big 12 player of the week
Sean McNeil named co-Big 12 player of the week
Buckhannon-Upshur boys' basketball
Buckhannon-Upshur holds strong over Riverside, moves to 5-1
Ritchie County girls' basketball
Rebels roll over Grafton to move on to tournament championship, 73-16
WVU women's basketball
WVU women’s basketball vs. UMES game cancelled for Wednesday