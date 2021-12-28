Guaranteed Rate Bowl on the horizon for the Mountaineers

PHOENIX (WDTV) - The Mountaineers take to the gridiron at Chase Field tonight for the final time in the 2021 season, facing the Golden Gophers of Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Mountaineers enter the contest at 6-6, having won four of their last six games to become bowl eligible.

Tuesday’s contest will see WVU vying to top the 8-4 Golden Gophers, a team which recently gained a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarroccca, who spent time as WVU’s offensive analyst this past season.

The Mountaineers also hope to see Tony Mathis Jr. step up to the plate after Leddie Brown opted out of the bowl game.

The teams kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.