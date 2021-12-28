Advertisement

‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman

Friends identified the woman to 5 News as Beth Jordan.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a Lewis County woman.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and EMS were called to a home on Shoemaker Rd. in the Wildcat area around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

LCSO says a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside.

Friends identified the woman to 5 News as Beth Jordan.

Investigators were told an unknown person came to the home and later fled the area after gun shots were fired.

Courtney Taylor, a friend of Jordan’s, remembers her fondly.

“She was sweet to everyone,” Taylor said. “We talked about everything... like our problems... we were just best friends.”

“We lost our beloved mother/wife last night in such a horrible way,” someone wrote on an online fundraiser for Jordan’s family. “We’re not ready to have all of the details out yet, but we’d really appreciate some help right now. We appreciate everything. Thank you.”

LCSO says no arrests have been made.

Jordan’s death remains under investigation.

