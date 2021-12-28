Advertisement

Information still being sought in investigation of National Guard firefighter’s death

Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg was fatally injured Dec. 27, 2020, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one year since a National Guard firefighter died in an arson fire, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is still looking for leads from the public to find out who is responsible for the deadly fire.

In the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, Firefighter/Staff Sgt. Logan Andrew Young responded with his crew of WVNG firefighters to two fires near the Berkeley and Jefferson County line, according to a release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At approximately 2:41 a.m., the WVSFMO was notified of the fires, being informed that a barn in the Berkeley County fire had collapsed, trapping multiple firefighters.

Upon arrival, the WVSFMO investigators learned that Sgt. Young had succumbed to the injuries he received when struck by a falling beam.

The fires were declared incendiary and the fire at 3801 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville remains open and under investigation, according to WVSFMO officials.

Fire Scene
Fire Scene(WVSFMO)

The WVSFMO is offering a reward of up to $23,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the setting of this fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office at (304) 558-2191 or the WV Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

You can read the story 5 News brought you last year about the incident here.

