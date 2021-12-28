Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the pattern of rainy, dreary weather experienced over the past few days, as another frontal boundary lifts in and brings some rain into our area. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. A few rain showers lift in after 2 PM, with most coming after 5 PM, bringing some rain into our area. We won’t see much, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ in some areas at most. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s in the afternoon. Tonight, skies will still be cloudy, with temperatures staying in the upper-40s to low-50s at the coolest. Winds will be light, and a line of rain pushes in overnight as a cold front moves in. We won’t see much more rain, about 0.5″ in some areas, but that could still mean slick spots on some roads. Overall, today will be cloudy, with rain chances. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly dry and cloudy, as the front lingers south of us. It won’t be until the overnight hours that more rain pushes into NCWV. Winds will be light and coming from the SW, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it will be a cloudy day. More rain pushes in Thursday morning, but by the evening hours, we’re left with mostly cloudy skies. The cloudy, calm conditions continue into Friday night, so New Year’s Eve will be relatively calm. Then more rain pushes in on New Year’s Day, leading to a slick commute in some areas. After that, expect quieter, cooler conditions at the beginning of next week. Throughout the latter half of the week, temperatures will generally be in the upper-50s, so expect mild temperatures. In short, the week before the new year starts will be cloudy but warm, with plenty of rain chances.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers in the afternoon. Most of the rain showers will be in the northern cities of NCWV, although all of the region will at least see a few sprinkles. Not much rain is expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the mid-50s. Overall, a mild, cloudy day, with some rain chances. High: 52.

Tonight: Skies will stay cloudy, with periodic rainfall pushing in at times, as a system moves through. Some rain might come down hard at times, and we’ll likely see 0.5″ of rain in some areas. Barring that, expect WSW winds of 10-15 mph and temperatures in the low-50s, so we’ll still be warm and breezy. Overall, expect a rainy night, with mild temperatures. Low: 52.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible throughout the day, but for the most part, it will just be a cloudy day. It won’t be until the late-evening hours that we see more rain push into our area. Winds will be light and coming from the SW, and temperatures will be in the low-60s, well above-average for late-December. Overall, another warm, cloudy day, with rain chances. High: 61.

Thursday: A few light showers in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy skies, with breezy WSW winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s again, so overall, expect another warm, cloudy day. High: 61.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.