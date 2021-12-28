Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! Our first storm of the week brought us some rain and some winds last night, but it was short-lived and was out of here before midnight. Since then we’ve been cloudy, which we’ve expected. Our warmest temperatures of the day might actually be just after midnight after the frontal boundary went through. Starting at 59F at midnight, we’ve steadily dropped to the mid 40′s this morning, then slowly made our way back up to 50F this afternoon. Tonight we’re expecting storm number 2 to arrive. This storm will mostly be an overnight event for us and the greatest risk for these showers will be the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms and also gusty winds with the front. From 6p this evening till about 3a on Wednesday morning, wind gusts could exceed 35 MPH for some of us. And we’ll also get some heavy rain in spots, up to 1 ¼”. Right now there is not a risk of flooding, but we are looking at another big weather system to begin the New Year, and those showers hitting the saturated ground, could cause some flood risks. New Year’s Eve is looking quite nice with a high into the lower 60′s. But on the first day of 2022, it is going to be very rainy.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds: Low 47

Wednesday: Cloudy with PM showers: High 60

Thursday: AM Showers then partly cloudy: High 61

New Years Eve: Mostly cloudy and warm: High 64

