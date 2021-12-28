Kingwood man alleged to have multiple guns, meth in vehicle arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man was arrested in Ritchie County Monday evening after officers said they found multiple firearms and meth during a traffic stop.

According to officers, Roy Powell, Jr., 45, of Kingwood, was seen at a gas station improperly wearing a seat belt and quickly attempted to leave the parking lot after making eye contact with officers.

Officers said they saw that there was no registration plate on the vehicle, and, as they caught up to the vehicle, they confirmed the vehicle had “some type of ‘lost tag’ displayed.”

When officers pulled over Powell, he handed officers his driver’s license, but he told them he did not have any other information on the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they then saw a rifle in the back seat that Powell admitted to be the only weapon in the vehicle.

The report says officers ran the vehicle’s information, and the vehicle’s registration had been expired since August 2020.

As a tow truck arrived to pick up the vehicle, additional officers arrived on the scene to explain the infractions and to get the rifle out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers on the scene said they asked Powell again if there were any other weapons in the vehicle, and Powell told them there were “two in the back seat and one near the middle console.”

The complaint says officers got all weapons out of the vehicle in addition to a small canvas bag on top of one of the weapons.

Officers said Powell gave them permission to go through the bag and several drugs were found.

The report says a plastic container weighing 7.57 grams and a pill bottle weighing 30.62 grams were found with a crystal-like substance in both that tested positive for Methamphetamine.

In addition to this, a container weighing 5.47 grams with a brownish powder tested positive for Fentanyl and another smaller container weighing 19.83 grams with a brown powder that could not be identified at the time was found in the bag, according to the report.

Officers said Powell also had $489 on his person.

Powell has been charged with three counts of intent to deliver, improper registration, no insurance, fraudulent MVI, and loaded gun in vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.