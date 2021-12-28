LCSD seeking help in finding fugitive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a fugitive.

According to a Facebook post by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Cody Rain Hinkle is wanted on a failure to appear capias.

Those are typically given to criminals who fail to appear at a court proceeding.

Anyone with any information on Hinkle’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at 304-269-8251 or Dispatch at 304-269-8243.

