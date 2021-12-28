Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Clarksburg
Police said a man was arrested on Monday for stabbing a woman at a gas station in Clarksburg.
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police arrived at a gas station in Clarksburg on Dec. 4 and saw a woman with a stab wound on her left arm with uncontrolled bleeding, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers said she told them she was in a verbal altercation with Wayne Swiger III, 25, when he stabbed her in the arm with a knife before leaving the scene on foot.
According to officers, video surveillance from the gas station showed Swiger lunge towards the woman in a stabbing motion toward her left arm.
Swiger has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.
