Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Clarksburg

Police said a man was arrested on Monday for stabbing a woman at a gas station in Clarksburg.
Wayne Swiger
Wayne Swiger(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police said a man was arrested Monday for stabbing a woman at a gas station in Clarksburg.

Police arrived at a gas station in Clarksburg on Dec. 4 and saw a woman with a stab wound on her left arm with uncontrolled bleeding, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said she told them she was in a verbal altercation with Wayne Swiger III, 25, when he stabbed her in the arm with a knife before leaving the scene on foot.

According to officers, video surveillance from the gas station showed Swiger lunge towards the woman in a stabbing motion toward her left arm.

Swiger has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

