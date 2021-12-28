Man facing charges; accused of running over paramedic with vehicle

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in jail Monday accused of seriously injuring a first responder there to help him.

According to deputies, on Sunday 911 dispatchers received a call from a homeowner stating that an unknown vehicle was parked in their driveway with a man inside, slumped over the wheel.

“No idea who he is, I didn’t even know his name until they said it on the news,” Homeowner, Natasha Jensen said. “His head was straight down and he was holding napkins, but he wasn’t moving at all so that’s when we tried to knock on the door and he was not moving still.”

When deputies arrived at the home along 4th Avenue South in Hometown, West Virginia they found the vehicle described by the hometown smashed into the front driver side of a Putnam County Ambulance and a paramedic laying on the ground with other medics giving aide.

According to the criminal complaint, close to the crash Logan Carter, of Hometown was being held down on the ground by another man.

Paramedics at the scene explained to deputies that when they arrived, they found Carter unresponsive behind the wheel, so they used a tool to break the passenger window to gain access.

“The vehicle was running and the doors were locked,” Putnam County Emergency Medical Services Director Kraig Barker said. “(The paramedics) attempted several times to wake him up and were unable to, so they were able to break out the back glass of the vehicle, reach in and unlock the front drivers door.”

First responders say while waking Carter up they identified themselves as paramedics with Putnam County EMS.

Once awake, the paramedic crews stated that Carter began to immediately search around the vehicle for the gear shift.

“He started screaming and he was shaking back and forth,” Jensen told WSAZ. “Then all of the sudden he pulled the gear shift--he had it in neutral at first and he was just stomping, stomping, stomping (the gas pedal).”

When Carter began acting erratic, a paramedic supervisor stepped in and attempted to shut the vehicle off.

At that time, Carter found the gearshift, threw the vehicle in reverse and slammed on the accelerator.

Next, the vehicle slammed into the side of the ambulance, throwing the paramedic next to the vehicle onto the ground, underneath the driver’s door.

According to the EMS director, the supervisor’s leg was run over by the vehicle.

“He was transported to the hospital with minor bruises and abrasions, and then they kept him overnight for observation and released him (Monday) morning from the hospital,” said Barker.

The criminal complaint states the front tire stopped approximately half an inch away from the paramedic supervisor’s head.

Officials say the paramedic suffered a cut on the back of the head, has left shoulder pain due to a possible dislocation and a large bruise above his kidney.

The complaint states Carter had been speaking to first responders for 20 to 30 seconds before he put the vehicle in reverse and shouted profanity.

“If he would’ve put it in drive, his car would’ve went not only into our car but knocked our car into our house which that’s where my daughter’s bedroom is,” Jensen said. “So it could’ve been a terrible, terrible disaster.”

The supervisor was released from the hospital Monday morning.

Carter has been charged with malicious assault, dui and battery on a government employee.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.