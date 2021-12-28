One dead in Elkins house fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person died in a house fire Monday night in Elkins, officials said.

The Elkins Fire Department responded to a house fire on West Central Street in Elkins around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from Elkins Fire Department Chief Steve Himes.

Hines said the fire appears to have been started intentionally.

One died as a result of the fire and another person was transported to Davis Medical Center with non-fire-related injuries, Hines said.

The release says the Office of the State Fire Marshal has completed an on-scene investigation.

There is no word at this time on the official identification or cause of death of the person who died, according to Chief Hines.

Beverly Fire Department, Elkins Police Department, and Randolph County EMS responded to the incident in addition to the Elkins Fire Department.

Hines said he estimates the fire caused about $85,000 in damage.

