Rebels roll over Grafton to move on to tournament championship, 73-16

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County got off to a strong start and held onto it, defeating the Grafton Bearcats 73-16 in the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament.

Rebekah Rupert dominated for the Rebels, posting 20 first half points. Olivia Cress had 15 points across the two quarters.

The Rebels face Calhoun County in the championship game Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

