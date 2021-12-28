Advertisement

Rebels roll over Grafton to move on to tournament championship, 73-16

Rebels’ Rupert posts 20 first half points, Cress 15 points
Ritchie County girls' basketball
Ritchie County girls' basketball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County got off to a strong start and held onto it, defeating the Grafton Bearcats 73-16 in the Cowan-Spangler Memorial Tournament.

Rebekah Rupert dominated for the Rebels, posting 20 first half points. Olivia Cress had 15 points across the two quarters.

The Rebels face Calhoun County in the championship game Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

