Advertisement

Sean McNeil named co-Big 12 player of the week

McNeil put up 23 points in second half of Youngstown State game
Sean McNeil named co-Big 12 player of the week
Sean McNeil named co-Big 12 player of the week(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball may be on a bit of a break from game play, but that doesn’t mean they can’t earn awards!

Sean McNeil was named the co-Big 12 player of the week due to his second half performance in last week’s 82-52 win over the Penguins.

McNeil’s 23 points in the second half put the Mountaineers on track after a slow start. He was 8-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the 3-point line.

The Mountaineers are on the road for their first conference game of the season at Texas on New Years Day for a noon tip.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season.
Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season
Randolph County crash
Car strikes rock embankment, rolls over several times in Randolph County
According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on...
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor
A Harrison County man who escaped custody was captured by officers on Christmas Day after...
Marion Co. woman arrested after allegedly throwing lamp at officer
Adam Rhodes
Harrison County man allegedly escapes custody, captured by officers

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur boys' basketball
Buckhannon-Upshur holds strong over Riverside, moves to 5-1
Ritchie County girls' basketball
Rebels roll over Grafton to move on to tournament championship, 73-16
WVU women's basketball
WVU women’s basketball vs. UMES game cancelled for Wednesday
Lincoln boy's basketball is focusing on the positives
Lincoln boy’s basketball is focusing on the positives in a slow start to the season