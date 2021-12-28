Sean McNeil named co-Big 12 player of the week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU basketball may be on a bit of a break from game play, but that doesn’t mean they can’t earn awards!

Sean McNeil was named the co-Big 12 player of the week due to his second half performance in last week’s 82-52 win over the Penguins.

McNeil’s 23 points in the second half put the Mountaineers on track after a slow start. He was 8-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the 3-point line.

The Mountaineers are on the road for their first conference game of the season at Texas on New Years Day for a noon tip.

