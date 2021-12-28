SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman was found dead after shots were reportedly fired at a Lewis County home.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and EMS were called to a home on Shoemaker Rd. in the Wildcat area around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

LCSO says a 36-year-old woman was found dead inside.

Investigators were told an unknown person came to the home and later fled the area after gun shots were fired.

LCSO says at this time no one is in custody.

The woman’s name has not been publicly released.

The investigation is ongoing.

