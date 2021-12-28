Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball vs. UMES game cancelled for Wednesday

Mountaineers next game will now be at Iowa State
WVU women's basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The first cancellation of WVU basketball has arrived.

Due to Covid-19 issues within the UMES program, the WVU women’s basketball game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

With the cancelation, the ladies are now in conference play! They will take on Iowa State on January 2nd at 4 p.m.

