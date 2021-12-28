WVU women’s basketball vs. UMES game cancelled for Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The first cancellation of WVU basketball has arrived.

Due to Covid-19 issues within the UMES program, the WVU women’s basketball game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

With the cancelation, the ladies are now in conference play! They will take on Iowa State on January 2nd at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.