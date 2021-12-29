AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets January stops

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Jan. 3: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood

Jan. 4: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton

Jan. 5: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Citizens Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

Jan. 5: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lowe Public Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston

Jan. 6: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Marion County Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont

Jan. 11: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser

Jan. 12: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston

Jan. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon

Jan. 18: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown

Jan. 26: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Parsons Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons

Jan. 27: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins

