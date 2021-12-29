Betty L. Drennan, age 84 of Haislip Road, Grafton, WV passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Grafton City Hospital.

She was born June 13, 1938 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Walter D. and Dottie (Weaver) Frank.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles F. Drennan; her son, Charles “Brian” Drennan of Pittsburgh, PA; and her two cats, Bella and Mia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Drennan, who passed June 2, 2010; one sister, Mary Lee Plymale; and two brothers, Merle F. Frank and Marian “Scrub” Frank.

Betty graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1956 then worked as a meat wrapper at the Thorafare Grocery Store and Davies IGA Store in Grafton for many decades. She was a member of the Woodmen of the World and a member of the Haymond United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking, but most of all her family. Betty was a loving wife, mother, sister and a great friend.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday, December 31st from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Karen Frank officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Taylor County Humane Society P.O. Box 4045 Grafton, WV 26354 Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

