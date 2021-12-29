Board approves outdoor classroom, dining area for Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The pandemic has motivated people to think outside of the box and as the coronavirus morphs, local school officials are adapting along with it.

“It’s a cool idea it started out kind of small” said Director of Wellness and Nutrition Eddie Vincent.

Vincent says several years ago the district applied for a grant for an outdoor eating area.

“And then from there we thought maybe you know covid hits and we started looking at ways that we can thin out the numbers in our cafeteria, so we started looking at being able to have our lunches outside in open air,” said Vincent.

Vincent thinks kids will enjoy having lunch outside.

But that’s not all. Vincent says the local school improvement council had a vision for more than an eating area.

“That, combined with the need for or the want to get outside, we had an outdoor classroom designed so this will be an outdoor area where we can have a classroom where teachers would reserve this like they would a library,” said Vincent.

The Upshur County Board of Education approved a contract for the outdoor classroom and dining area.

“It might cause some issues with supervision and things like that but that’s something we can work on and we’ll have a plan and the long-term vision for this is really nice for Buckhannon-Upshur High School,” said Vincent.

Construction is expected to begin this Spring.

