Bomb squad called at Yeager Airport for suspicious item

The bomb squad was called to Yeager Airport Wednesday morning after officials spotted a suspicious item going through the TSA screening checkpoint.
The airport has been evacuated
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bomb squad was called to Yeager Airport Wednesday morning after officials spotted a suspicious item going through the TSA screening checkpoint.

TSA officials spotted the suspicious item going through the screening checkpoint at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from Yeager Airport.

Upon further investigation, officials said TSA deemed the item suspicious, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called.

Officials said police evacuated passengers and shut down Airport Road during their investigation.

The bomb squad gave the all-clear an hour later when they identified the item as organic matter and a vape pen.

According to WSAZ, it is unclear at this time who the package belonged to. A person who stayed with the package turned out not to be its owner.

“We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public, but the safety and security of the public and our employees come first,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller said. “I appreciate the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the quick response from the 130TH Fire Department, Charleston Fire and Rescue, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and Charleston Police.”

Yeager Airport officials said TSA has reopened, and Airport operations are running normally.

