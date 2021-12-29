Bridgeport PD asking for help in finding person passing fraudulent money

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said the person pictured passed fraudulent money at a Dollar General.

The Bridgeport Police Department posted to their Facebook page for assistance in finding an individual involved in passing fraudulent money at the Dollar General in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Pernell by phone at 304-848-6122 or by email at mpernell@bridgeportwv.com. A private message can also be sent to the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.

Below are additional photos provided by the Bridgeport Police Department.

