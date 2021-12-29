Clarksburg business bounces back after holiday shopping season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One thing the new covid variant has not derailed is holiday shopping.

Experts say it’s actually up this year.

This holiday shopping season appears to be a big bounce back for local retail.

Cathy Goings is owner of wicked sisters clothing boutique in downtown Clarksburg.

Goings says covid has not come without issues.

“We’ve been in business for 17 years now and I have to admit that the last two years have been challenging, we’ve had to adjust the way that we operate on a daily basis,” said Goings.

But during the holidays, things are looking up.

The national retail federation says the 2021 holiday shopping season could break records despite inflation, supply chain disruptions and covid.

Goings says small business Saturday back in November hit record sales.

“The one thing that I noticed this year is small business Saturday was a huge success for us and I think a lot of that is attributed to people realizing how important small businesses are to their community,” said Goings.

The increase of in-person shopping was a pleasant surprise for local retailers, including Goings.

“It makes us think that people are coming back around again as you know our biggest competitor as a small business is online vendors and shopping and so we always have to compete with that,” said Goings.

This holiday season was a much-needed gift for small business owners who stress the importance of shopping local.

“The difference between your local small business and your online retailer is that we provide a lot more service, we know our customers we know their likes, we know their sizes and so when someone comes in, it’s easier to find a gift for them,” said Goings.

The holiday shopping season goes through December 31, so it’s still to be seen what exactly the final numbers are. Those numbers are expected to come out in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.