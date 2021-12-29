Clarksburg Mission to receive $250,000.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission is getting a big boost from the CARES act.

Governor Justice announced that $250,000 is to help citizens find shelter, food, and medical care.

The Clarksburg mission is totally dependent on donations.

Lou Ortenzio, director of ministry at Clarksburg mission, says he was surprised about the announcement but very excited.

<$250,000 that’s fabulous we knew nothing about it I called the governor’s office to try to clarify and they couldn’t get any information there so I talked to the other shelters in the state that had gotten the funding that we got they knew very little so we were just happy t hear about it we don’t know the details I mean we have a wishlist,” said Ortenzio.

Ortenzio hopes to use the funds for utilities...Caring for the buildings and paying staff.

