Clarksburg Water Board receives disapproval from EPA regarding the lead service line issue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board received disapproval from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding how they’ve been handling the city’s lead service line issue.

The board had been working with The Thrasher Group since they discovered the issue to create and execute a plan to correct these problems.

However, the EPA said they were unhappy with how the board notified the public.

Board member Al Cox explained customers were notified about the lead service line problem within three days of their discovery. Then educational information about the issue was made available within five days of the discovery.

“They gave us the guidelines to notify everyone. We did everything they told us to do or asked us to do,” he added.

Project Manager with Thrasher Doug Smith said he agreed that the board had done everything they were asked to do by the government. The city had taken all the steps asked to work towards fixing these service lines despite the agency’s disapproval.

“They are disappointed in the public themselves. This is an occasion where they want us to lead the horse to the water and force it to drink,” Smith added.

However, the board unanimously passed the next phase of their $10,000 design water systems improvement project. The project included a study from Cornwall Engineering on corrosion control within the city’s water system.

The board ended the meeting in an executive session to further discuss their current projects.

