Fairmont man arrested after allegedly posting TikTok video threatening to kill with gun

A man was arrested Tuesday after officers said he posted a TikTok video with an AR-15 that “had their name on it.”
Robert Lose
Robert Lose(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after officers said he posted a TikTok video with an AR-15 that “had their name on it.”

Officers were contacted by Child Protective Services in reference to recent domestic violence involving Robert Lose, 30, of Fairmont, at a home he lives at with other family members, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says Lose posted a TikTok video saying he was in possession of an AR-15 and that the firearm had “their name on it.”

Officers said Lose responded to another user in the comment section of the TikTok video, saying “I told them I was going to blow them away.”

Lose also allegedly posted a photo on Facebook holding a semi-automatic rifle on Aug. 30.

Officers said a criminal history was conducted on Lose, and it revealed that he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction.

According to the criminal complaint, Lose also several videos posted on TikTok directed at CPS of “inciting or producing imminent lawless action of a violent nature that could cause bodily harm” that impeded CPS from performing their official duties and caused them to feel intimidated.

Lose has been charged with terroristic threats and intimidation of and retaliation against public officers and employees.

Lose is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $175,512 bond.

