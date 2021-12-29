Fairmont State to implement no-spectator policy for sporting events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with Fairmont State University said a no-spectator policy will go into effect for its sporting events starting on January 2, 2022.

Fairmont State continues to act with an abundance of caution, and the updated spectator policy will remain in effect for the first few weeks of January, according to a release from the University.

Officials said the policy has been instituted for the well-being and health of student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff, and the Falcon community.

On campus, officials said Fairmont State is currently operating under advanced COVID-19 protocols, meaning masks are required in all indoor and outdoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Student-athletes may remove their masks when they are actively participating in practice, warming up for a competition or competing, according to officials.

Falcon fans can stream all Fighting Falcons Athletics here or through the Athletic website here.

Officials said they look forward to welcoming our loyal fans to the Joe Retton arena in the near future, and your continued support of Fairmont State Athletics is appreciated.

