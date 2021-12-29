Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday night brought rain into our area, as moisture from a warm front lifted in. After this morning, this moisture will leave, leaving warm temperatures and clouds. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, but we mostly stay dry, with only a few sprinkles in the area. Winds will be light and coming from the west, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy. After 10 PM, a few more rain showers push into our area, although most of the rain stays in southern West Virginia. We won’t see much in NCWV, about trace amounts to 0.1″ at most. These rain chances last until tomorrow morning. Barring that, expect light winds and lows in the mid-40s. In short, today will be cloudy but quiet. Tomorrow, we start with a few light rain showers in the morning, but by midday, they’re gone. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will rise into the upper-50s, so we will be warmer than average. Overall, expect a mild, mostly quiet day. The quiet conditions and mild temperatures stick around until overnight into New Year’s Day, as a low-pressure system pushes in from the west. This system brings rain throughout most of the day, especially in the morning and afternoon hours, leading to a soggy holiday commute. We could see well over 1″ of rain in some areas, which could cause slick roads and other problems. So we’ll be watching carefully. Any leftover moisture transitions to light mountain snow on Sunday afternoon, as temperatures will drop into the upper-30s by Sunday. After that, the first half of next week will be seasonable and nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-40s. In short, expect cloudy but calm and warm conditions between today and New Year’s Eve, and a soggy New Year’s Day.

Today: Rain showers this morning, which end by midday at the latest. By the afternoon, we’ll be cloudy but mostly dry. Winds will come from the WSW at 5-10 mph and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. In short, expect a gray but mild afternoon. High: 60.

Tonight: A few rain showers this evening, but we won’t see much rain. Other than that, expect cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable, with lows in the upper-40s. Overall, it will be a dreary night. Low: 48.

Thursday: Skies will be overcast, with a slight rain shower possible in the morning. So we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, another gray but mild afternoon. High: 59.

Friday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry throughout the afternoon. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph, with temperatures in the low-60s, about 15 to 20 degrees above-average. Overall, expect a cloudy but calm and mild afternoon. High: 64.

