Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! Just a few more days until the end of the year and we’re ending it in an unusual way in terms of weather. Two storms have moved through our area since the beginning of the week, with mostly gusty winds associated and rainfall amounts from ¼ - ½” each. Today has been mostly dry and cloudy, but we are in between storms, #2 from last night and #3 which will be coming this evening. Tonight expect the heaviest showers to begin after 9 pm and last into the early morning, then through the rest of the day on Thursday, it will be mostly light and intermittent. On New Year’s Eve day, expect a warm one, with temperatures ending the year in the lower 60′s, about 15-20 degrees above average. Storm #4, which will be the most potent out of all our storms this week will bring showers toward the end of the day, so I think if you’re up to ring in the new year, expect it to be a wet one. This storm will be with us all the way through Saturday and into Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall will be in the overnight hours of Saturday, and when all is said and done, we could see anywhere between 2-3″ of rain from this storm by Sunday. Flooding is a definite concern as we start the first weekend of the New Year. As this storm moves away on Sunday night, much colder air will move in. Any lingering precipitation could change over to snow, and any standing liquid on the road could freeze over by Monday morning. Be extremely careful this weekend, it will be a messy one.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 47

Thursday: Showers early then cloudy: High 59

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers toward evening: High 64

New Year’s Day: Rainy: High 61

