Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 29, 2021

A warm New Year’s Eve turning to a very messy beginning of 2022!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! Just a few more days until the end of the year and we’re ending it in an unusual way in terms of weather. Two storms have moved through our area since the beginning of the week, with mostly gusty winds associated and rainfall amounts from ¼ - ½” each. Today has been mostly dry and cloudy, but we are in between storms, #2 from last night and #3 which will be coming this evening. Tonight expect the heaviest showers to begin after 9 pm and last into the early morning, then through the rest of the day on Thursday, it will be mostly light and intermittent. On New Year’s Eve day, expect a warm one, with temperatures ending the year in the lower 60′s, about 15-20 degrees above average. Storm #4, which will be the most potent out of all our storms this week will bring showers toward the end of the day, so I think if you’re up to ring in the new year, expect it to be a wet one. This storm will be with us all the way through Saturday and into Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall will be in the overnight hours of Saturday, and when all is said and done, we could see anywhere between 2-3″ of rain from this storm by Sunday. Flooding is a definite concern as we start the first weekend of the New Year. As this storm moves away on Sunday night, much colder air will move in. Any lingering precipitation could change over to snow, and any standing liquid on the road could freeze over by Monday morning. Be extremely careful this weekend, it will be a messy one.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers: Low 47

Thursday: Showers early then cloudy: High 59

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers toward evening: High 64

New Year’s Day: Rainy: High 61

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoemaker Drive Death
‘Heartbreaking’: Friends and family mourn death of Lewis County woman
Crime scene
SHERIFF: Woman found dead after shots fired at Lewis County home
Officials said the fire appears to have been started intentionally.
One dead in Elkins house fire
Wayne Swiger
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Clarksburg
Cody Rain Hinkle
LCSD seeking help in finding fugitive

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for Dec 29, 2021
Expected highs for today, December 29, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 29, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 28, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for Dec 28, 2021