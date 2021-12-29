Lewis County falls to DC-area Cesar Chavez in holiday tournament

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - DC-area Cesar Chavez used its overwhelming defensive pressure to shut down the Lewis County Minutemen at home.

The Eagles put up 51 points in the first half, holding Lewis County to 15 points.

Lewis County’s Manny Robinson led the team in the first half with seven points.

Cesar Chavez faces Robert C. Byrd at 2 p.m. in the second day of the tournament at Lewis County; the Minutemen follow against Southern Garrett at 4 p.m.

