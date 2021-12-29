Lincoln boys’ basketball claims their first win of the season

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln boys’ basketball opened their Holiday Hoops Classic against Westside this evening for their first home game of the season.

The now 1-2 Cougars were in search of a win, and they fought for it every step of the way on the court against the Renegades.

Sam Bart led Lincoln in scoring with 14 in route to a 53-43 win.

The Cougars will take on Winfield tomorrow at 7 p.m. to wrap up the tournament.

