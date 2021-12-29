Lincoln boys’ basketball claims their first win of the season
Sam Bart led Cougars to a 53-43 victory
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln boys’ basketball opened their Holiday Hoops Classic against Westside this evening for their first home game of the season.
The now 1-2 Cougars were in search of a win, and they fought for it every step of the way on the court against the Renegades.
Sam Bart led Lincoln in scoring with 14 in route to a 53-43 win.
The Cougars will take on Winfield tomorrow at 7 p.m. to wrap up the tournament.
