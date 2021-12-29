Advertisement

Mon. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying man

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man.
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man.(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man.

Anyone with information or anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260, according to a Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Below are additional photos of the man provided by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

You can view the Facebook post here.

